iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

