iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 299735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
