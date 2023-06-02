iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 20,859,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,742,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.