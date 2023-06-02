iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

EWG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 397,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,207. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

