iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $703,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

