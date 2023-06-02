iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 63,183 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.