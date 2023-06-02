iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.82

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $102.43, with a volume of 14238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a market cap of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 550,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

