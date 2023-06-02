Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CFO Sells $171,375.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. 753,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $58,588,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.