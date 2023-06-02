Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 216,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,781. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

