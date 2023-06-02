John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
JHS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.48.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
