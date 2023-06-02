John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

JHS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

