Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 5,576,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,404. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

