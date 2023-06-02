Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,337,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $79.27. 128,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

