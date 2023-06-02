Joystick (JOY) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $18,381.71 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04386344 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,261.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

