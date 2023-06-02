JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 3,150

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.40) to GBX 3,150 ($38.93) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.46) to GBX 3,050 ($37.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,300 ($40.78) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 237,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,601. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

