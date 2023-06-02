Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 6.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,205.34 ($14.90) and last traded at GBX 1,209 ($14.94). Approximately 33,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 66,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($15.97).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,832 ($22.64) to GBX 1,491 ($18.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($26.82) to GBX 2,220 ($27.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

