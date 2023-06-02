Kava Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $541.47 million and $24.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 548,426,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,491,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

