KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.05

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 186826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

