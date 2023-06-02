Kent Dillon Schickli Sells 10,101 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWHGet Rating) Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camping World Trading Up 1.2 %

CWH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 1,217,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

