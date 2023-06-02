Kent Dillon Schickli Sells 10,101 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camping World Trading Up 1.2 %

CWH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 1,217,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

