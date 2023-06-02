Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17. 623,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,566,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.