Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells $174,631.08 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

