Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 49,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Know Labs Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.40.

Know Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.