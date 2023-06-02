Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 6.6%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSSGet Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. 1,519,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,633,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kohl’s Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.