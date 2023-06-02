Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 6.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. 1,519,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,633,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.