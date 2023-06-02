KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $9.41 million and $362,946.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.43 or 1.00039415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01885526 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $486,171.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

