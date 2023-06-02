KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) Head-To-Head Contrast

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 352.70%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Powerstorm.

This table compares KORE Group and Powerstorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.42 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.01 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KORE Group beats Powerstorm on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. manufactures hybrid energy storage systems. It provides these energy storage systems to rural communities and emerging markets worldwide, in order to meet growing demand for renewable, turn-key energy sources. The company was founded on October 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

