Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

