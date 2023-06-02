Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kubota Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.
About Kubota
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubota (KUBTY)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.