Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 1,674,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,689. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

