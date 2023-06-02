Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $29.15

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $30.48. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 5,695,389 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

