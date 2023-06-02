Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

LECO opened at $175.25 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.