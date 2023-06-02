Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,706 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares in the company, valued at $536,987.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,705 shares of company stock valued at $109,646 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

