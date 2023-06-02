Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 48,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Logiq Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

