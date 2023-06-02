LogiTron (LTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, LogiTron has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.
LogiTron Token Profile
LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.
Buying and Selling LogiTron
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
