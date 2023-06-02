Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Volume Tops $3,070.97

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $3,070.97 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

