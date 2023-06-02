Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.8-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.01 billion.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.2 %

M stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after buying an additional 1,415,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

