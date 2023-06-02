Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

