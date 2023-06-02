Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.