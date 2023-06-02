MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $73.22 million and approximately $31,459.55 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

