Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.74.

Shares of MOZ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 315,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$316.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

