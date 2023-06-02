Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 26,656 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

