Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 153 ($1.89) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.43.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

