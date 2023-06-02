Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.76

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 4793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 153 ($1.89) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.43.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

See Also

