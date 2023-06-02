Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

