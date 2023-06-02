Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,156. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

