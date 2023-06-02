Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 278,624 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 587.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,624 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,007. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

