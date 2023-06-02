Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 587.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,624 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. 90,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,007. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

