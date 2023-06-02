Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.88. 46,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,370. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $185.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $8,553,422. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

