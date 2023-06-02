Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,112 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,057. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

