Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 53,406 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. 536,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,511. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.