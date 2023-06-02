Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 867 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after buying an additional 105,514 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $185.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

