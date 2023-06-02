Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

