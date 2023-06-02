Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 846,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

FLO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 206,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.